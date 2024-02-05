New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's secretary Ajay Rawal passed away at a city hospital on Monday, according to a statement.

He was 57.

Rawal fell ill five days ago and passed away at the BLK hospital at 3 pm, it said.

His last rites will be held on Tuesday.

His departure is an irreparable loss, Goel said.

Rawal was a senior DANICS cadre officer. He was working as secretary to the Delhi Assembly Speaker since July 2015, the statement said.

