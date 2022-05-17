Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Delhi is being supplied its share of 1,050 cusecs of water, days after the Arvind Kejriwal government sent SOS to the BJP-ruled state seeking additional water in the Yamuna river in the face of a water crisis.

He accused the AAP government in Delhi of doing politics on the matter and presenting false data.

Notably, the AAP government in Delhi had in the past too blamed Haryana for not releasing Delhi's "legitimate share" of water.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation, Khattar said, "It is unfortunate that they are telling lies, doing politics on the issue and presenting false figures."

"The fact is that they are being given water as per their share. They are being given 1,050 cusecs of water," the Haryana chief minister told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

Later, in an official statement, Khattar said, "On the contrary, the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab is not giving Haryana's share of water. The Chief Minister of Delhi should first get the water of Haryana's share from Punjab."

A few days ago the Delhi government had sent an SOS to Haryana, the third time in two weeks, urging it to release additional water in the Yamuna river to prevent a water crisis in the national capital.

"Haryana is releasing less water in the river due to which the water level at the Wazirabad pond has dropped to a critical low of 671.80 feet, as against the normal level of 674.5 feet. Several areas in Delhi may face a water crisis," an official had said.

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- Carrier-Lined Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) -- and the Yamuna.

The CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via the Munak canal and the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD of water from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD of water is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.

The Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants have a capacity of 90 MGD and 135 MGD, respectively.

The two plants lift raw water from the Wazirabad pond, treat it and supply it to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the Delhi Jal Board supplies around 950 MGD of water.

