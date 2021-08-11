New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta has filed a police complaint alleging that a man threatened him over the phone and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, officials said.

An FIR has been registered on his complaint, they said.

Also Read | Doodh Duronto: Over 10 Crore Litres of Milk Transported by Special Trains From Andhra Pradesh to Delhi.

Gupta, the MP from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that he received a call from an unidentified man who threatened him and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, the police said.

A senior police officer said a case was registered in the matter at North Avenue police station on Sunday and an investigation is underway. The Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police is probing the matter.

Also Read | Empty Liquor Bottles Found Dumped in Mantralaya, Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe into Embarrassing Incident.

Police said efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the caller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)