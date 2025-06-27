New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogendra Chandolia on Friday said that 105 electric buses were flagged off from a newly established Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depot, developed by the Rekha Gupta government to serve the rural areas of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP stated that the initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, while ensuring free travel for women passengers.

"Keeping the rural areas of Delhi in mind, the Rekha Gupta government of Delhi has established a DTC depot here, and 105 small buses will be dispatched from here. This is the Delhi government's contribution to saving Delhi's environment. These are electric buses, and women will travel for free on these buses. These small buses will address the problem of traffic jams," Chandolia said.

The BJP leader also took a strong swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of making false promises and failing to deliver on their commitments to public transport and environmental issues.

"In the coming times, all buses in Delhi will be electric to improve Delhi's environment... They (Aam Aadmi Party) have nothing but lies; if they had worked on time, they would not be in the opposition today..." he added.

Meanwhile, on World Environment Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that 280 electric buses will be added to the city's fleet by 2027 as part of a new electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "We have decided to give 280 electric buses to Delhi. By 2027, the whole fleet of buses provided by the Delhi government will be electric. We are also bringing in a new EV policy."

CM Gupta praised the new buses, calling them a tremendous asset for Delhi and highlighting their high comfort level and security features.

She said, "These buses are a tremendous asset for Delhi. This is a highly comfortable bus. Cameras and a panic button have been installed inside the bus. The buses have a low floor and are air-conditioned."

CM Gupta criticised previous governments, saying, "The previous governments never paid much attention to the environment. Delhi was deprived of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign under the last government. Our target is to plant 70 lakh trees this year." (ANI)

