New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Delhi BJP will launch a four day campaign from Tuesday to drum up support in favour of the three farm laws that have drawn thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states, at the borders of the national capital.

The farmers in Delhi will be apprised of the features of the "historical" agricultural reform laws and clear misconceptions spread by the opposition parties regarding these laws, during the campaign, said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Bidhuri will be the head of the campaign while party's Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat will be the co-head, the party said.

A total of 16 major conferences will be organised along with several chaupal meetings among the farmers. Several national and Delhi BJP leaders will address these conferences, Bidhuri said.

The new agriculture reform laws will bring prosperity in the lives of the farmers. It has been made clear by the government that the minimum support price will continue, the mandis will be expanded and in case of any dispute with the contractor, the option of going to the courts will be open, he said.

Bidhuri said the protesting farmers should withdraw their agitation and return to their homes once the government has resolved all their doubts. PTI VIT

