By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The DNA samples of the mother and brother of Dr Umar Nabi, suspected to be involved in the Delhi blast, have been collected and sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further analysis. These samples will be matched with the remains of the bodies kept at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.

Also Read | SIR Phase II: Over 37 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed Across 12 States and UTs, ECI Asks Political Parties to Appoint Additional BLAs.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said DNA profiling is used in human identification to match an individual to a biological sample by analysing unique sections of their DNA.

DNA profiling is considered to be a powerful tool in forensic science for identifying suspects or victims, and it also establishes biological relationships.

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: 2 Workers Killed After Blaze Erupts at Pharma Factory in Bharuch (Watch Video).

"This is a powerful tool and gold standard in forensic science for identifying suspects, victims, and establishing biological relationships, and it is used in cases like criminal investigations, disaster victim identification, and paternity test," he said.

"A DNA sample is collected from a source, such as blood, hair, or a skin cell. The DNA is extracted from the sample, and specific regions are copied using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique. The process focuses on areas of DNA with Short Tandem Repeats (STRs), short sequences of DNA bases that repeat a different number of times for each individual. The number of repeats at various STR locations is determined, creating a unique DNA profile, which is essentially a genetic fingerprint. This profile is then compared to another DNA profile from a known individual to determine the paternity/maternity," he added.

Dr Gupta said DNA profiling can also be used in Disaster Victim Identification to identify bodies from mass casualty events like earthquakes or tsunamis by comparing DNA from the remains to samples from family members," he added.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had earlier collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing at least eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police sources, the suspect, Umar, was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle's movement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will operate under the supervision of senior officers, including those of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth investigation into the case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday went to LNJP Hospital, after his return from a two-day visit to Bhutan, and met those injured in the Delhi blast. He stated that those responsible for the conspiracy will be brought to justice.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi interacted with the injured and enquired about their health. During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior officials and doctors about the condition of the victims and the treatment being provided. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)