New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The daily average air quality in Delhi, for the 10-month period between January - October 2023, registers its best index as compared to the corresponding period during the last 6 years (barring the COVID affected 2020), thus establishing a continual trend of relative improvement in air quality of Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Environment said in a statement on Tuesday.

The daily average AQI for Delhi during the above-noted period during the current year has been recorded as 172 against 187 in 2022, 179 in 2021, 156 in 2020, 193 in 2019, and 201 in 2018 respectively, during the corresponding period, the statement said.

AQI levels are greatly impacted by the levels of rainfall/ precipitation and wind speed which are prime facilitators for dispersal of the pollutants/emissions. Effective dispersal is a must for good air quality, even if there is a control/reduction in the quantum of emissions from all the primary sources in the region, added the statement.

Delhi recorded a single day scant rainfall of only 5.4 mm in the month of October 2023 as against 6 and 7 days of rainfall during the months of October 2022 and October 2021, with a cumulative rainfall of approximately 129 and 123 mm respectively during the month.

The average wind speed during the month of October 2023 was also relatively slower and spells of absolute "still" conditions were also witnessed during the month.

Despite this heavy rainfall deficit and low wind speeds, the daily average AQI during the month of October 2023 at 219 has only been slightly higher than the daily average AQI of 210 during October 2022, read the statement further.

