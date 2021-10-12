Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 12 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Amritsar airport in Punjab.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha also arrived at the airport along with him.

Also Read | Gmail Faces Outage in India: Report.

Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab's Jalandhar today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha had informed on Monday.

Chadha further informed that the AAP national convenor will be visiting Devi Talab Mandir to offer prayers for Punjab's prosperity.

Also Read | Real Estate Giants Say Commercial Property Demand Witnesses Increase During Navratri, Festive Season.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held next year. AAP will be contesting for the election here. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)