New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal was seen leaving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after meeting him on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing investigation, Delhi Minister Atishi expressed satisfaction with the Delhi High Court's intervention. She highlighted that the ED, after two years of investigation failed to address the questions posed by Arvind Kejriwal's legal team and the High Court, leading them to seek more time.

Also Read | Sanjiv Bhatt Convicted: Gujarat Court Convicts Former IPS Officer in 1996 Narcotics Case.

Atishi said, "The ED, which has been investigating for two years, had no answers to the questions of Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers and the Delhi High Court today, so they sought time from the court. Delhi High Court has also raised questions on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal."

She further said that the Delhi High Court, in its order, raised questions about the legality and validity of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Also Read | Public Spaces Often Reflect Pre-Existing Inequalities in Society, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

"The High Court has clearly stated this in its order. It is written that the Court is of the opinion that the present petition raises several issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand of the petitioner Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, we question whether the arrest may be politically motivated and malafide...We also welcome the fact that the Delhi High Court has given only one week to the ED to file its reply...," she added.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28, following his arrest on March 21.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 26, Sunita Kejriwal met CM Kejriwal at the ED's office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)