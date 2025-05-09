New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure immediate removal of garbage mounds from all landfill sites.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here with senior officials, Gupta expressed displeasure over the ongoing waste management efforts and instructed the MCD to submit daily progress reports on the city's Mega Cleanliness Campaign, ensuring the initiative results in visible improvements on the ground rather than remaining symbolic.

"Cleanliness is among the top priorities of the Delhi government. Every street, lane and colony regardless of location must get equal attention," she said during the meeting.

Gupta stressed that sanitation must go beyond garbage collection and include drain cleaning, public toilet maintenance and active public participation.

The officials briefed the chief minister on the current status and expansion plans of waste-to-energy plants at Narela, Bawana, Ghazipur, Okhla and Tehkhand.

Gupta directed the MCD to ensure timely completion of expansion work at the Okhla and Tehkhand plants while maintaining full transparency and accountability.

Taking serious note of the growing problem of stray cattle in the city, the chief minister also instructed the civic body to launch a special campaign to tackle the issue.

The review meeting also focused on the progress of biomining activities at three major landfill sites --? Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.

Gupta reiterated her government's commitment to eliminating these "garbage mountains" and directed that a comprehensive plan be drawn up for repurposing the land post waste disposal.

"The government is determined to transform Delhi into a clean, healthy and organized capital. We are ensuring the use of modern technology, trained manpower and clear accountability to achieve this," she said, underlining the urgency of decisive action.

