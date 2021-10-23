New Delhi, Oct 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he along with his Cabinet colleagues will perform a puja on the occasion of Diwali that will be telecast live on television.

The chief minister was speaking at the 'Agr-Samagam' held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to commemorate Agrasen Jayanti.

Also Read | Vivo Y71t Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched; Prices & Specifications.

"I would like to inform you all that this year on Diwali, I will perform the puja with my cabinet ministers at 7 PM which will be telecast live. I urge you all to join us virtually by celebrating Diwali with your TV on," Kejriwal said.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 4.

Also Read | UPSC NDA, NA II Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at upsc.gov.in.

The chief minister also said that he will visit Ayodhya on October 26.

"I will be going to Ayodhya on Tuesday to pray to Lord Shri Ram for the well-being and progress of Delhi and its people and to seek blessings for a happy and healthy life for all of us," he added.

Further, Kejriwal credited the Agrawal community for helping the needy over the last one-and-a-half year.

"Because I come from the Agrawal community myself, I have seen how people of our community lost their businesses and faced heavy losses because of Covid... Despite all the adversities, the community stepped forward to help the needy at every point in time. There can be no better witness to this than me," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)