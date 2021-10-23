New Delhi, October 23: The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in to view and download the e-admit cards for NDA/NA (II) Exam 2021. The admit cards will be available on the website till November 14, 2021. AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at bie.ap.gov.in.

According to important instruction on the commission's website,"bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary." Scroll down to know how to download the admit card forUPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021. AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021 Released by NTA, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Key Online at nta.ac.in.

Here Is How To Download UPSC NDA/NA II Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that reads, 'e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021' under 'What's New' section

Click on the link to download admit card

A new web page will appear, read instructions and proceed

Select option to download admit card by using registration Id or roll number

Enter required details

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. According to a note on the official website, "In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - usnda-upsc@nic.in"

