New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): There was no respite for the national capital from bone-chilling cold, as the city woke up to another icy morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature in the Ridge area of the national capital dropping below the freezing point, at -0.3°C.

There were no signs of the prevailing cold wave slackening its hold on the national capital and vast swathes of North India, as Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4°C. The Palam observatory recorded the mercury at 1.2°C while Ayanagar logged 1.0°C at 8.30 am.

With the mercury taking a downward shift, locals were pictured sitting around bonfires as the biting cold chilled them to the bone.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the weather pattern of the last few days, dense fog shrouded the national capital and elsewhere in its neighbourhood on Tuesday, with the visibility reduced significantly in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh; and Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab; and moderate fog in isolated pockets of Haryana, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," read a post on the IMD's official handle on X.

