New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Delhi Congress at its 'Nav Sankalpshivir' passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president.

The two-day Nav Sankalp Shivir was held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

Also Read | 'Views of Fringe Elements': India on Qatar's Response to Comments on Prophet Muhammad (Check Tweet).

It was organised after the three-day Udaipur Chintan Shivir, to provide a platform for the grass-root level Congress workers as well as senior leaders to express their views and suggestions in a free and frank manner.

The resolution said, "In these challenging times, only a strong leader like Rahul Gandhi, who fights for truth and leads from the front, can further strengthen and rejuvenate the Congress, to expose the lies and falsehood of the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, who had created a false narrative to mislead the people and ruin the country."

Also Read | Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board Classes 10th, 12th Results to Be Declared Tomorrow.

Apart from Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar and AICC In-charge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil, other Congress leaders who attended the Shivir included ex-MPs Ramesh Kumar and Shri Udit Raj, former Delhi Ministers Haroon Yusuf, Dr Kiran Walia, Mangat Ram Singhal, Dr Narendra Nath and Ramakant Goswami, Rajesh Lilothia, and Alka Lamba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)