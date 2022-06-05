Dehradun, June 5: Classes 10th and 12th examination results will be declared on Monday, said the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

Once released, students can check the Uttarakhand board results 2022 on the websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Results Likely To Be Announced on June 10; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Last year, as many as 99.56 per cent of students had passed the Uttarakhand class 12 boards, while 99.09 per cent had cleared the Class 10 exams.

