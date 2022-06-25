New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The life of a 26-year-old man was saved by a Delhi Police ASI, who got him timely medical assistance to offset a possible drug overdose given to him allegedly by a goon in Kashmere Gate area, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested the accused, Irfan, 45, allegedly for drugging and trying to rob the man, who was later identified as one Thakur Das.

Irfan, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, allegedly robbed people by drugging people after taking them into confidence, they said.

He was arrested Friday night around 1.30 am, when following the ‘Roko Toko' strategy of Delhi Police, Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Balwan Singh, who was on patrolling duty noticed a man standing in a suspicious manner on Ring Road Nigambodh Ghat.

“When I enquired, the man said he was relieving himself. That place usually is very dark and I found his activity suspicious, so, I asked him to show the place where he had urinated, which he could not.

“Meanwhile, I noticed someone in a zoned out state next to Irfan. The man was even struggling to walk and looked like he was under the influence of alcohol. He was later identified as Thakur Das," Singh told PTI.

Realising something fishy was going on, Singh then asked Das if he had had alcohol, which he denied. Das said he had boarded an auto from Anand Vihar ISBT to go to Sarai Kale Khan.

He said, on their way, his co-passenger, Irfan, offered him some cold drink which made him dizzy, and when they reached Kashmere Gate he found his purse was stolen.

“The accused was planning to leave the victim at the isolated place and flee,” said ASI Singh.

After hearing his story, Singh apprehended Irfan and recovered Das' purse from him.

After attempts to mislead the police, Irfan during interrogation confessed to have drugged and robbed Das.

Thakur Das was immediately admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

“If he was not taken on time to a hospital, his life would have been in danger. When I saw him first, he was at least able to speak if not stand straight. But with time, his condition was worsening...," Singh said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anita Roy concurred with Singh and praised him for his alacrity in bringing the victim to medical care.

“There have been incidents where the person who was administered drugs died because of the overdose. A timely check by ASI Balwan Singh and the medical assistance given to the victim have averted such horrific effect of the drug,” she said.

On the complaint of Das, a case was registered against Irfan under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 379 (theft), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Six small packets containing some unknown powder, apparently the drug, was also recovered from his possession, she said.

"The accused was arrested and was taken on one-day police remand to find out the source of the poisonous powder. Interrogation is ongoing," said Roy. PTI AMP

