New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A Delhi court has dismissed an application moved by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who hears terror-related cases, dismissed the plea on December 16, saying the ground was not enough to allow the application at this stage.

Also Read | Kerala: ISRO Scientist Who Played Pivotal Role in Chandrayaan 3 Mission Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)