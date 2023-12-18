Kochi, December 18: The cases of deaths due to cardiac arrest are on the rise. One incident has come to the fore from Kerala, where a scientist working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) died of a cardiac arrest last Friday, December 15. The deceased was part of the team responsible for the successful launch of Chandrayaan and was honoured for his achievement during the Ganesha festival at Kasargod Ganesh Mandir.

As per the Udayavani report, Ashok, a 43-year-old ISRO scientist who worked on the Chandrayaan mission, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at his residence in Bettambare Soorlu. He was recovering from knee surgery at the time of his death. His wife and two children survive him. N Valarmathi Dies: ISRO Scientist and Voice of Indian Rocket Launch Countdown Passes Away.

Ashok started his education at Koodlu Gopalakrishna School, Kasargod Government College, and Periya Polytechnic College. He joined ISRO as a team member that achieved the historic feat of sending a spacecraft to the moon. He was honoured for contributing to the nation’s space program at the Ganesha festival at Kasargod Ganesh Mandir. ISRO Scientist Attacked in Bengaluru Video: Bike-Borne Miscreant Picks Up Fight With Aashish Lamba, Kicks His Car Near HAL Underpass.

In September this year, Valarmathi, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), who became the voice of many rocket launches from Sriharikota, succumbed to a cardiac arrest. She was the one who announced the countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, on July 14.

Chandrayaan-3, which took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, achieved a historic milestone on August 23, when its Lander Module (LM) - carrying lander Vikram and rover Pragyan - landed on the moon’s south pole, a region never explored before. India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and the first to reach its south pole.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).