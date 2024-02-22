New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court recently imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 upon an accused for avoiding physical appearance.

The accused did not appear before the trial court despite a direction from High Court to appear and tender an apology.

Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Arora imposed a cost on accused Sanjeev Chaddha and directed him to pay the same in DLSA North West.

"It appears that accused Sanjeev Chadha has a habit of avoiding his physical appearance at one pretext or another. The same can be perused from the court file," the court said.

The Court observed that accused is abusing the process of law by appearing through VC. "Seeing the conduct of accused Sanjeev Chadha, a cost of Rs 30,000 stands imposed upon him to be paid in DLSA North-West, the court ordered on February 19, 2024," the Court said.

The Court also noted that on 12.13.2023, the Delhi High Court had directed the accused, Sanjeev Chadha, to appear before this Court and tender an unconditional apology.

Today also, accused Sanjeev Chadha appeared through VC, the judge noted on Monday.

The case pertains to an FIR lodged at Keshav Puram police station under a section related to cheating in 2019 and subsequently, Delhi police filed a charge sheet against two accused, including Sanjeev Chaddha.

On December 13, 2023, the High Court had ordered that in view of an undertaking given by the learned counsel for the petitioner that he will appear before the learned Trial Court since there is no stay of proceedings, the petitioner will tender an unconditional apology to the learned Trial Court for the inconvenience caused, the learned Trial Court will proceed with the matter. (ANI)

