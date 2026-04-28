Home

Agency News Agency News India News | Delhi Court Orders Framing of Charges Against Bilquies Shah, Wife of Shabir Ahmad Shah, in PMLA Case Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The order was passed on April 24, 2026, by Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon at Patiala House Courts in proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to terror funding.

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): A Delhi court has found a prima facie case of money laundering against Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabir Ahmad Shah, and ordered framing of charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), holding that the material on record raises a grave suspicion of her involvement.

The order was passed on April 24, 2026, by Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon at Patiala House Courts in proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to terror funding.

Also Read | Mira Road 'Lone Wolf' Attack: Former US-Educated Teacher Arrested; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Confirms Incident As Case of 'Self-Radicalisation' (Watch Video).

Representing the ED, Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Faizan Khan, argued that the evidence collected during the investigation clearly discloses the accused's role in handling proceeds of crime.

According to the ED, co-accused Mohd. Aslam Wani acted as a courier of hawala funds, receiving money in Delhi and delivering it to Shabir Ahmad Shah and, on several occasions, to Bilquies Shah.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of April 28, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The agency has alleged that a total of Rs 2.08 crore was transferred between 2004 and 2005 and constitutes proceeds of crime under the PMLA.

The prosecution further claimed that the funds were utilised for personal expenses, acquisition of immovable properties, and maintaining a lifestyle disproportionate to known sources of income. Certain properties in Srinagar were alleged to have been acquired through benami transactions, masking the illicit origin of funds.

The court observed that despite being a government doctor with a limited salary, Bilquies Shah was unable to satisfactorily explain financial transactions, property acquisitions, and loan repayments, which adds to the suspicion regarding the source of funds.

Reiterating the settled legal position, the court noted that at the stage of framing a charge, it is only required to assess whether sufficient grounds exist to proceed and not to conclusively determine guilt. It held that the material placed on record, including statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA and documentary evidence, meets this threshold.

Accordingly, the court concluded that a prima facie case is made out and directed that charges be framed against Bilquies Shah for offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)