New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A vegetable supplier, who was arrested from Rajasthan's Pokhran for allegedly passing on sensitive information from the Indian Army to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was remanded to 10-day police custody by a Delhi court on Thursday.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Shama Gupta allowed police to question 34-year-old accused, Habibur Rahman.

Delhi Police has booked Rahman under the Official Secrets Act. He had been working as a vegetable supplier on a contract basis in Jaisalmer for the last few years.

According to the police, Rahman worked for the ISI and had also visited Pakistan. Confidential Army documents and a map of the Army area have been seized from him, the police said.

The accused said that the documents were given to him by Paramjit Kaur, an Army personnel deployed in Agra and he was supposed to hand over documents to a man named, Kamal.

A few other persons have also been detained by the Crime Branch with regard to the case. The accused is being questioned. (ANI)

