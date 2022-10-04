New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday sent four Popular Front of India (PFI) members, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to three days' police custody for interrogation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Bhavaya Karhail handed the custody of Md Shoaib, Habib Asgar Jamali, Abdul Rabb and Waris to Delhi police till October 7.

The court passed the order after police produced the four before it and sought their remand, claiming their custody was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

The accused were arrested by Delhi Police under the stringent anti-terror law (UAPA) and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 29. An FIR was lodged at Shaheen Bagh Police Station accusing them of indulging in anti-India activities at the PFI's offices located within its jurisdiction.

The Centre imposed a five year nation-wide ban on the PFI last Tuesday.

Hundreds of PFI activists were arrested in a massive crackdown in several states before the ban was imposed. The Delhi Police, too, had raided 50 locations and arrested 32 alleged PFI activists.

