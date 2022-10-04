Mumbai, October 4: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced an advance Diwali gift of subsidised food provisions to nearly 1.70 crore (around 7 crore persons) families covered under the public distribution system.

Accordingly, each ration card-holder will be entitled to one kg sugar, one kg palm oil, chana dal and rava at Rs 100 only, giving a major relief to the masses reeling under inflation, in the festival season. Dussehra 2022: Clash of Shiv Sena Factions – Fireworks, Verbal Volleys Expected at Dussehra Rallies of Rival Factions in Mumbai.

The bonanza comes a day ahead of the 'two Shiv Sena Dassehra rallies' -- one to be addressed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and another by Sena President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, with both going all-out to woo the crowds at their venues in Bandra Kurla Complex and Shivaji Park, respectively, scheduled on Wednesday. Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Police Tightens Security at Shivaji Park, BKC for Dussehra Rallies of Shiv Sena Factions.

Announcing the cabinet's decisions, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that these food commodities shall be available for a month vide an e-pass system and will entail a burden of around Rs 489 crore on the state exchequer.

He also urged the Food & Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan -- belonging to the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party -- to ensure that all these commodities are distributed to the targeted population without hassles before Diwali, starting from October 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).