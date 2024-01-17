New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative, allegedly involved in 11 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, to 14-day judicial custody.

Duty Magistrate Isha Singh sent Javaid Ahmad Matoo, 32, to jail till January 31 on an application moved by the Delhi police, after he was produced before the court.

The accused, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He was driving a stolen car when he was apprehend, police said.

Matoo is named in "11 known terror attack cases", including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said and claimed he is also associated with another terrorist outfit Al Badr.

Dozens of police personnel have also been injured in attacks led by Matoo, police said.

