New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A COVID-19 testing camp will be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for three days starting on Saturday by the district administration, the varsity said.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the varsity community to wear a mask, follow social distancing norms and wash hands frequently.

The camp is being organised with the help of the District Magistrate, South District and will be held on July 18, 19 and 20.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in JNU when a pharmacist at the university's health centre had tested positive last month.

