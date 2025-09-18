New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): An 18-year-old domestic help was admitted to the hospital after falling from the third floor of Vardhaman Apartments in East Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the East District of Delhi Police, Vineet Kumar, said the incident occurred after she was reportedly caught stealing Rs 3,000 on Wednesday. The victim had been working as domestic help in the flat for the past year.

He said the spot was examined by the Crime Team.

Speaking to the reporters, Vineet Kumar said, "Yesterday, around 5:15 PM, an MLC call was received from LBS Hospital regarding the admission of a girl after falling from the roof. On enquiry, it was found that a girl aged 18 years, has been admitted after falling from the 3rd floor of Vardhaman Apartments. The spot was examined by the Crime Team. The victim, Asha, had been working as a domestic help in the flat for the past one year. On the day of the incident, she was allegedly caught stealing an amount of Rs 3,000/-."

She is currently in the ICU at GTB Hospital and has been declared unfit to give a statement.

"On being examined by the owners, she admitted to the mistake. Thereafter, she went back to the kitchen and allegedly jumped out of a small window located therein. At the time of the incident, all female members of the family were present in the house. The injured was shifted from LBS Hospital to GTB Hospital, where she is presently under treatment in the ICU and has been declared unfit for statement. Further legal action is being taken," Kumar added.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Earlier, on Wednesday, one sanitation worker died and three others were hospitalised after being exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a sewer in Ashok Vihar here, the police said.

According to the police, the toxic gas suddenly engulfed 40-year-old Arvind, a resident of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, who was declared dead upon arrival at DDU Hospital.

The police said that on September 16, around 12 o'clock, a PCR call was received regarding sewer cleaning near Harihar Apartments, Ashok Vihar Phase-II, where four persons had fallen inside the sewer.

One person, Arvind (40 yrs), who is a resident of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was declared brought dead at DDU Hospital. Three other workers -- Sonu, Narayana (both from Kasganj, U.P.) and Naresh (from Bihar) -- were admitted to the ICU in a drowsy condition.

The police team inspected the spot, and the Manager of Brijgopal Construction Company was summoned for inquiry. (ANI)

