India News | Delhi Education Dept Issues Show-cause Notice to School over Alleged Molestation Case; Warns of De-recognition

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has issued a show-cause notice to a school in the national capital over an alleged case of molestation involving a nursery student and warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response may lead to withdrawal of recognition and other strict action.

The notice, issued by the Office of the Deputy Director of Education, District West B, has been served to SS Mota Singh Senior Secondary Model School, Janakpuri, and cites "grave lapses" in school management, supervision, and child safety protocols.

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The Directorate has directed the school management to explain why action should not be initiated under provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, including takeover of management, withdrawal of recognition, and recommendation for cancellation of land allotment.

According to the notice, it was reported that a nursery class girl child was allegedly molested within the school premises during school hours, raising concerns over serious administrative and safety failures.

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"Whereas, it has been reported that a nursery class girl child was allegedly molested within the school premises during school hours, which reflects grave lapses on the part of the school administration, supervisory staff, and management in discharging their statutory and moral responsibilities towards the protection of children," the notice stated.

A preliminary inquiry cited in the notice highlighted multiple deficiencies, including a lack of CCTV surveillance in sensitive areas, alleged failure to implement child safety safeguards, and long-pending complaints regarding school functioning without corrective action.

The department also flagged that Nursery and Pre-Primary classes were being operated from a separate private premises located around one kilometre away from the main campus, allegedly without approval from the competent authority.

It further observed that operating classes from an unapproved site constitutes a violation of recognition conditions and raises "serious concerns regarding safety, security and welfare of minor children."

The notice also underlined possible violations of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), citing negligence, dereliction of duty, and non-compliance with safety and infrastructural norms.

The school has been directed to submit detailed documents, including incident reports, CCTV records, staff duty details, child safety compliance data, FIR copies, and approvals related to the separate premises being used.

It has also been asked to furnish fire safety, building safety and occupancy certificates of the alternate site, along with transport arrangements for students.

The Directorate has set May 11, 2026, as the deadline for response, warning that failure to submit a satisfactory explanation may lead to withdrawal of recognition, management takeover, or other penal action without further notice.

The recognition granted to the school is subject to compliance with statutory obligations and safety norms, and violations may attract strict action, the notice added. (ANI)

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