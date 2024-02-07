New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce at 4 PM on Wednesday its order on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons in the alleged excise policy money laundering case.

"I am posting the matter for order at 4 PM," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said.

The judge reserved the order after the ED submitted that it has concluded the arguments in the matter.

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons.

Kejriwal on Friday last skipped the fifth summons, which the ED issued to him on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.PTI UK

