Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Kanjhawala Industrial Area; 28 Fire Tenders Rushed (Watch Video)

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New Delhi, May 13: A massive fire broke out at a factory manufacturing RO water purifiers in Delhi's Kanjhawala industrial area on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation, officials said. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. According to the Delhi Fire Service, information about the blaze was received at around 9:54 am, after which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Delhi Fire Service Deputy Chief Fire Officer DB Mukherjee said the fire intensity kept increasing and was later categorised as a medium-level fire at around 12:05 pm. Delhi Fire: 9 Killed, Several Others Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Four-Storey Building in Vivek Vihar (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Kanjhawala Industrial Area in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | A massive fire broke out in a factory that manufactures RO water purifiers in the Kanjhawala industrial area. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. 28 fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/PZjcku6uOf — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

"This is the industrial area of Kanjhawala, and the fire control room received information about the fire at 9.54 am. After that, the fire category kept increasing. It was declared a medium category fire at 12.05 pm. 28 vehicles have been deployed. This is a manufacturing unit. They make ROs. None of our employees was injured, and the condition of the building is not good right now, so we are working from outside the building. So far, we've received information that no worker or person working inside the building has been injured," Mukherjee told ANI.

He further said that firefighters are operating from outside the structure due to safety concerns, as the building has become structurally unstable. "There's a chance of collapse because the way the building is constructed makes it unsafe. Because of this, we're not considering going inside to extinguish the fire... We've taken special precautions in this matter and have kept the surrounding factories completely safe. The fire hasn't reached any factory," he said. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Ramesh Park Residential Building After Transformer Explosion (Watch Videos).

Mukherjee also noted that firefighting efforts are being hampered due to limited water availability near the site. "Yes, the building where the fire broke out is still on fire. Another reason for this is that there's no water source nearby from which water could be brought," he added. More details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)