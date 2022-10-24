New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Raghubar Pura-2 area of the national capital's Gandhinagar on Monday, officials said.

On being informed, as many as 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

According to officials, four persons trapped inside the factory have been rescued. The rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old boy was charred to death in the Gandhi Nagar market fire incident.

The deceased was identified as Shehnawaj and was an employee at a shop that caught fire.

One of the other workers Aftab who had been working at the cloth shop for 12 years said that he along with 4 to 5 other workers saw smoke from the shop as they returned from the main road.

As Aftab immediately called the owner he later realised that his own brother Shehnawaj was trapped inside. As per reports, the group also heard Shehnawaj knocking on the door. The workers attempted to break the locks as they asked Shehnawaj to go upstairs but couldn't trace him. The body was found only today in the morning hours on the second floor by the fire service team. (ANI)

