New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A fire broke out early this morning at the Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh, in the national capital, engulfing nearly 40 shops, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Department received an emergency call at 7.37 am, following which ten fire engines were deployed at the scene and with continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

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Mansih Kumar Shekhawat, a fire officer at the scene, confirmed that there are no casualties or injuries due to the fire.

"The fire had been largely extinguished, though some smoke and residual heat remained, which firefighters are cooling down. There were no casualties or injuries," he said.

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at the old Transport Authority building in the Sheikh Sarai Phase 2 area of Delhi on Thursday night, gutting important documents stored in the record room, officials said.

The fire erupted around 9:30 PM at the old authority building, where a large number of important and old documents related to licences were stored.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, and firefighting operations were carried out successfully with no injuries or casualties reported.

Fire Officer Yashwant Singh said the blaze was intense when firefighting vehicles reached the spot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)