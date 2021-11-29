New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Fire broke out in scrap godowns and shanties in Neb Sarai, Delhi. No casualties have been reported so far, SK Dua, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service informed on Monday.

As per the Divisional Officer, the Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 6:00 pm about the incident and therefore 20 fire engines were sent to the spot.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the owner of the plot Rajneesh Balhara had given the vacant area on rent to the labours and scrap dealers who were living in the Jhuggies (slums).

"No casualties were reported and the situation was brought under the control," Dua said.

Further action will be taken accordingly, he said. (ANI)

