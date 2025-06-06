New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of northeast Delhi on Friday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, DFS officials confirmed.

The incident was reported in the afternoon, with emergency teams working to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

