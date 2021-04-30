New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Five people were on Friday arrested in Malviya Nagar for making false COVID-19 test reports at a diagnostic centre in the national capital.

An official press release from Delhi Police stated that a call was received at the Police Control Room on Thursday night from Vipul Saina, a resident of Khirki village informing that he along with his 45 relatives had given their COVID samples for testing at the Genestrings Diagnostic Centre.

One of his relatives Rishab Shukla, who was declared COVID positive by the lab on April 26 claimed that upon another COVID test at Spice Health Laboratory on April 28, he tested negative.

Vipul then crossed checked with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre and found no official record of Shukla at the lab.

Upon investigation by the police, it was revealed that the two out of the five accused Himanshu Sharma and Praganand used to collect swab samples from peoples' homes and without keeping a proper record of the samples, used to directly sent them to Dr Manish, the application scientist at the lab. Thereafter, the doctor used to send results with the help of the remaining two accused Satender and Nikhil, which was then printed on "fake" letterhead of Genestrings Lab provided by Dr Manish. (ANI)

