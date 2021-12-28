New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases and a night curfew in place to contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has directed police and other authorities to deal strictly with those who violate the COVID-19 rules.

The Government has also banned celebrations on the occasion of New Year. As per government information, police officials are checking and questioning people who are found on the road during the curfew hours and stringent actions are also being taken against those found guilty of violating COVID-19 rules.

Night curfew (from 11 pm to 5 am) was put into effect in Delhi on December 27.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 165 Omicron cases in the last 24 hours as per official data. (ANI)

