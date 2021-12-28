Aligarh, December 28: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to allow only vaccinated (fully or partially) employees to enter their departments and other offices from January 1, 2022.

According to a circular issued by the university's registrar, Abdul Hamid, the decision was taken to avoid any repeat of the rise in cases during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university has also decided that besides barring entry of unvaccinated employees, penal action will also be taken against them. These decisions were taken in a meeting held with deans of the faculties, principals of colleges and other functionaries of the university. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Govt Panel Recommends Emergency Use Authorisation for Vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and Anti-COVID-19 Pill Molnupiravir.

Earlier this year, AMU had lost several serving and retired faculty members in 20 days of Delta variant wave. Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had appealed to all employees to get vaccinated and follow all Covid-19 protocol.

