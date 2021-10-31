New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed state-run hospitals to use one-third of the Covid-19 beds for treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya patients in the capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken in the view of declining cases of coronavirus and the rise in the cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in Delhi, a statement quoted Jain as saying.

He said the Delhi government took the decision so that there are enough beds in hospitals to fight dengue.

These beds will be completely separated from those of the Covid-19 patients and the staff here will also be separate so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection, the minister said.

"The Delhi government is fully prepared to prevent the spread of dengue and all preparations for the treatment of the vector-borne disease have been made in all the hospitals," he said.

He said that the '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign being run by the Delhi government has been effective in preventing dengue.

