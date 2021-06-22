New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all financial advisors and accounting officers in various departments not to send to it the proposals that come within the enhanced powers of heads and administrative secretaries.

In an order issued Monday, the Finance Department said the financial powers of administrative secretaries and department heads were raised in 2019 with an objective to avoid delays in decision-making and disposal of matters at the department level.

"However, it has been observed that the proposals, which are within the delegated powers of administrative secretary or heads of departments are being referred by various departments to Finance department for seeking financial concurrence,” noted the order.

The practice defeated the purpose of enhanced financial delegation, and caused unnecessary delay in disposal of files, it said.

"All the integrated financial advisors, accounting functionaries posted in the departments of Government of NCT of Delhi are therefore, directed that the proposals which are within the delegated powers of heads and administrative secretary of department concerned will not be referred to Finance department for concurrence," it added.

The order directed financial advisors and accounting officers to recommend to forwarding only those proposals to Finance department that need it concurrence.

Such proposals will be supported by relevant rules and guidelines under which the Finance Department's concurrence is mandatory, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)