New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Delhi government has decided to deploy senior nursing officers from government hospitals as nodal officers at private hospitals to monitor the management of COVID patients and vaccination drive in the city, said a press release on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Delhi health ministry said, "The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals as mentioned in Annex A, B & I, to monitor the management of Covid-19 patients along with the covid vaccination."

The release further read, "These senior nursing officers hereby stand relieved from their hospitals with immediate effect, with the direction to report to their place of posting in private hospitals without waiting for any formal relieving orders from their hospitals."

The government has told the public hospitals to find a suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel. (ANI)

