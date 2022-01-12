New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delhi government imposed a total fine of Rs 1,10,88,800 on Tuesday for violation of COVID protocols in the national capital. A total of 63 FIRs were registered by the administration.

Most cases of violation of COVID protocols came from South Delhi and East Delhi among the 11 districts. As many as 782 cases of COVID rules violations were seen in South Delhi while 704 cases came from East Delhi.

In total 5,590 cases including 5,440 for not wearing masks, 108 for not following social distancing norms and 42 for spitting in public places were lodged by the administration.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 21,259 new COVID-19 during the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 25.65 per cent, informed the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

With the addition of 21,259 new cases, the active caseload in the city mounted to 74,881 which is the highest in the past eight months, according to the bulletin. So far, a total of 15,90,155 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi also reported 23 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,200 here.

Delhi has reported 546 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus infection so far, out of which 57 patients have been recovered. (ANI)

