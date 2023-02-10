New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi government has impounded nearly 250 overage vehicles as part of a crackdown ahead of the G20 Summit, an official said.

Five million vehicles were deregistered between January and October last year and the Transport department's enforcement teams are maintaining a strict vigil.

This is being done to ensure that such vehicles do not ply in Delhi in the run-up to the G20 Summit. They are also one of the biggest contributors of pollution, the official said.

Eighty teams have been mobilised around the national capital to impound such vehicles and send them for scrapping, he said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.

A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

