New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday ordered a disciplinary action against the Joint Registrar of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University over negligence and submission of a flawed report.

According to the Delhi government, the Joint Registrar, as a representative of the Vice Chancellor in the State Fee Regulation Committee, presented inaccurate reports for three colleges under IP University, which affected grades of the colleges.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Auto Driver Who Ferried Her to School Everyday in Ramnagar, Accused Arrested.

"While holding an important position like Joint Registrar and being a representative of the Vice Chancellor, such negligence shows a highly irresponsible act. Education is the top priority of the Delhi government and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. Disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officials," Atishi said.

The minister said it is the responsibility and accountability of this committee to determine the fees of the institutions thoughtfully, so that the students and their parents are not burdened with high fees.

Also Read | Amruta Fadnavis Bribe Case: Designer Anishka Jaisinghani Accused of Offering Bribe to Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Wife Sent to Police Custody Till March 21.

According to the Delhi government, the State Fee Regulation Committee conducts assessments of self-financing colleges under the IP University and gives its reports.

On the basis of the report, the grading of the institutions is done and their fees determined.

The committee has been formed by the government so that no college can arbitrarily increase its fees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)