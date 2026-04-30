India News | Delhi Govt Set to Launch 'Jan Sunwai Camps' to 'bridge Gap Between Citizens and Services'

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): In a "landmark initiative" guided by Minister for Food & Supplies, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Department is launching 'Jan Sunwai Camp' across all District Offices in Delhi, effective from May 2, an official statement released on Thursday said.

These camps will be held every Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, providing a dedicated platform for citizens to directly address grievances related to ration cards, including issues with issuance, corrections, eligibility, and distribution, it added.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given clear directions to prioritize all ration card-related cases, especially those where citizens feel their ration cards have been wrongly stopped. "They can apply and appear at these camps for immediate restoration and resolution," it added.

It added that this citizen-centric step underscores the Department's unwavering commitment to strengthening the Public Distribution System (PDS) through prompt and transparent action.

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"Residents facing any challenges with their ration cards are encouraged to visit their nearest District Office during the specified hours, submit applications or complaints, and receive on-the-spot assistance from departmental officials," it read out.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the initiative's transformative potential, stating, "We are bridging the gap between citizens and services by bringing grievance redressal to their doorstep. No eligible family will be denied their rightful entitlements under the PDS." He further appealed, "I urge all eligible citizens to actively participate in these camps and experience the speed and efficiency of our responsive administration."

The Department has geared up to ensure swift processing, with dedicated teams trained for immediate verification and resolution.

"Grievances received will be tracked digitally for follow-up, promoting accountability and building lasting public trust in government services," it added. (ANI)

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