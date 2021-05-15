New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has set up a three-member technical expert committee (TEC) to prevent the indiscriminate use of Tocilizumab injection and to establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution of this drug to the needy and hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The expert committee will be headed by Pulmonologist Dr M K Daga, and include Dr Manisha Aggarwal and Dr S Anuradha from Maulana Azad Medical College.

All COVID hospitals requiring Tocilizumab injection for treatment of patients will have to apply to the experts committee which will meet twice a day to scrutinize these applications and facilitate rapid decision-making "as time is of the essence in such cases", according to an order issued by the Health Department.

"The guiding principles for TEC shall be evidence-based clinically approved parameters as well as principles of equity, distributive justice and transparency," the order read.

The Directorate General of Health Services should coordinate with the TEC and facilitate rapid decision-making and also monitor the overall management of the drug from approval till delivery to the hospital concerned, it said.

The decision of daily meetings will be conveyed to all the stakeholders through e-mail and reasons for refusal will be written and informed to the requisitioning hospitals.

