New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Delhi government is set to inaugurate two specialised medical units -- a medical genetics ward and a nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT) facility -- at the city-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday.

Aimed at strengthening the capital's public healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Singh will inaugurate the new facilities at 10 am on Thursday, officials said.

He said that the new additions are part of the government's broader vision to modernise Delhi's healthcare system and introduce advanced diagnostic and treatment options in government hospitals.

The Medical Genetics Ward will provide diagnosis, treatment, and counselling for patients suffering from inherited genetic disorders.

The NAT facility will enhance the hospital's diagnostic capabilities. NAT is a technique used for the early detection of infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C -- particularly in donated blood -- ensuring safer transfusion services.

