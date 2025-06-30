New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Delhi government will provide upto 1,200 units of free electricity supply at the Kanwar Yatra camps in the city, Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday said.

Sood reviewed preparations for the Kanwar Yatra scheduled to begin from July 11.

Under the month-long religious processions, devotees carry water from rivers and other sacred water bodies and offer it at prominent temples of Lord Shiva, covering long distances on foot.

Sood said the Delhi government has decided to provide up to 1,200 units of free electricity for the Kanwar camps.

Only 25 per cent of the usual security deposit will now be required to install an electricity meter at the camps, he added.

The minister said the Kanwar Yatra devotees will be accorded grand receptions at various locations across the city and provided all facilities at the camps.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has resolved to extend special care and attention to all devotees during the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 11," he added.

All departments concerned were instructed in the review meeting to begin preparations coordinating with their respective district magistrates.

The additional district magistrates (ADMs) of all 11 districts have been designated as nodal officers to ensure that Kanwar Committees are provided necessary no objection certificates for preparations without delay.

The minister said the Delhi government under the supervision of the chief minister's Religious Festival Committee is overseeing the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra and the associated camps.

Moving away from the previously used tender system, funds will now be directly transferred into the accounts of the Kanwar Committees via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Sood instructed the divisional commissioner to initiate the DBT process starting Tuesday.

He also emphasised that while ensuring the convenience of kanwariyas, it is equally important that the general public in Delhi does not face any disruptions and the city functions smoothly.

The minister further said that all departments have been instructed to ensure that no kanwariyas or committee violates any laws during the yatra, as such actions could disrupt this religious event.

Sood instructed Delhi Police during the meeting to deploy an adequate number of both male and female police personnel along key routes of the Kanwar Yatra and at the camps to maintain law and order, traffic and overall security arrangements.

He also directed the Delhi Fire Service officials to develop an action plan for deploying small fire tenders around the Kanwar camps.

