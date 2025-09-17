New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday extended her heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and said that the Delhi government will dedicate 75 projects to the public during 'Seva Pakhwada'.

"Heartfelt best wishes to PM Modi from the depths of my heart," she said.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi CM said, "Today, across the entire country and in Delhi, PM Modi's birthday is being celebrated as 'Seva Pakhwada'. Health camps in some places, blood donation camps in others, through such public service initiatives, best wishes are being extended to the Prime Minister."

Rekha Gupta further announced that the Delhi government will observe the 15-day-long campaign with the launch of 75 projects for the public. "The Delhi government is also observing 'Seva Pakhwada' for 15 days, and during those 15 days, we have decided to dedicate 75 projects to the public," she stated.

Earlier today, Delhi CM, along with various other ministers, donated blood in the morning, right after participating in the 'Seva Sankalp walk' at India Gate. Visuals from India Gate showed cultural performances being organised. Multiple other ministers, members of Parliament, and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Virendraa Sachdeva, and Bansuri Swaraj, attended the events organised to honour the Prime Minister.

CM Gupta told ANI that 75 new schemes would be given to the people of Delhi. "PM Modi's birthday and the Seva Pakhwada began with a blood donation camp. It is the Delhi government's resolution that every drop of our blood is for the nation. During the 15-day Seva Pakhwada, we will give 75 new schemes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday," she said.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who performed Akhand Path Sahib Bhog at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara earlier for PM Modi's birthday, expressed happiness over the donation camp, saying that it is the duty of people to contribute with service.

"A huge blood donation camp has been organised in Delhi today under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta. The Prime Minister serves the nation day and night, and in such a situation, it is our duty to contribute to that great service. I am very happy that our Chief Minister, our cabinet, our MLAs, party workers, and the people of Delhi have made a great donation today by donating blood on a large scale, marking the Prime Minister's birthday," Sirsa said.

Right after the seva sankalp walk in India Gate, the Delhi CM addressed a public gathering there, and highlighted how the Prime Minister has made service to the nation his resolution.

"PM Modi, who has made service his resolution, made dedication his strength, and made development his symbol. What gift do we give such a person? Today, the whole of Delhi should say in one voice 'Thank you," she said as the crowd chanted 'Thank you Modi ji'.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign. (ANI)

