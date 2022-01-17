New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi government received as many as 12,471 calls on its Covid helpline number 1031 over the last one week, even as the number of calls saw a slight decline from January 13 to January 16.

Data provided by the city health department also showed that between January 10 and January 16, as many as 9,899 calls were received for ambulances.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been reducing in the city for the last few days.

On January 10, the city government received 1,438 calls on the number, which rose to 1,762 a day after and then further to 2,062 on January 13 (Thursday).

The number of calls on the helpline started declining from Thursday. On Friday, 1,996 calls were received, 1,811 calls were received on Saturday and 1,585 on Sunday.

Similarly, the number of calls for ambulances increased from 1,095 to 1,703 between January 10 and January 11, but started reducing thereafter.

On January 12, 1,522 calls were received for ambulances, which further went down to 1,408 on January 13, the data showed.

It rose to 1,420 calls on January 14 and then declined to 1,390 on January 15. It further rose to 1,391 on January 16 (Sunday).

Health department officials said most of the calls received on the helpline number were regarding queries about hospital beds, vaccination, Covid testing, symptoms of the virus and issues being faced by people at the government hospitals.

Covid patients also called on the number to get telephonic consultation with doctors, they added.

Earlier in the day, Jain said the number of fresh Covid cases has been reducing in Delhi and Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number will be lesser than that of the previous day.

He said the city is likely to witness 4,000-5,000 cases less than the number reported on Sunday.

The national capital recorded 18,286 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 27.8 per cent. A total of 28 deaths due to the viral disease were also reported in Sunday's health bulletin.

