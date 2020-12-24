New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for Thursday on the plea challenging Delhi Government order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla adjourned the matter for Thursday after Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the court that DDMA and concern committee meeting are taking place, issue of new strain is also discussed. The court also sought report of committee meeting by Thursday.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who was appearing on behalf of petitioner submitted that one after another committees are getting constituted by respondents. They are sitting over the rooms of private hospitals, he submitted.

The Court earlier asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government to consider reviewing its decision reserving 80 percent ICU beds for Covid-19 patient only in 33 private hospitals.

On November 12, the Delhi HC's division bench has vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the Delhi government's order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients observing that there is a rise in Covid-19 infections in the national capital.

Earlier, a single-judge bench had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government instructing private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, while hearing a petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers India. Delhi Government challenged it in the Division Bench of Delhi High Court. (ANI)

