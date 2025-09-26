New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Priya Sachdev Kapur to submit the list of her late husband Sanjay Kapur's assets in a sealed cover, after parties assured that no press statements would be leaked to the media.

Justice Jyoti Singh also directed that a copy of Sanjay Kapur's 'Will' would be shared with his mother, Rani Kapur, while the original would remain in the custody of the Registrar General of the Court to ensure confidentiality.

The Court noted undertakings given by counsels for Priya, her stepchildren Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur (through their mother Karisma Kapoor), and Rani Kapur that neither they, their clients, nor their legal teams would issue any press statements concerning the case.

Priya had sought confidentiality, citing cybersecurity risks and possible misuse of sensitive financial information.

She also suggested either requiring all parties to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement or creating a Confidentiality Club with access restricted to designated lawyers and experts.

The dispute stems from a partition suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, who have sought division of their father's vast estate, rendition of accounts, and an injunction against Priya and other family members.

At earlier hearings, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, questioned the authenticity of the Will, alleging it was forged and disclosed under "suspicious circumstances."

He claimed assets had already been appropriated under it, including two bank accounts and shares in a company. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, for Priya, countered that the children were already beneficiaries of family trusts and had received ₹1,900 crore, adding, "It's not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child."

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, for Rani Kapur, also raised objections, alleging that her rights under family trusts were undermined after Priya's marriage. Expressing concern for her grandchildren, Rani told the Court: "There's something unholy going on. Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the Will."

The matter will next be heard on October 9, when the Court is scheduled to consider the children's plea to restrain the defendants from selling, alienating, or encumbering estate properties pending the suit's outcome. (ANI)

